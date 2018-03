Bon Iver with The National

Detroit’s Mo Pop Festival returns for its sixth edition from July 28th-29th at Detroit’s Waterfront Park.

Among the acts scheduled to perform this year: Bon Iver, The National, St. Vincent, Portugal. the Man, Vince Staples, Brockhampton, Daniel Caesar, Alvvays, Jeff Rosenstock, and more.

General admission and VIP passes go on sale Friday, March 9th via the festival’s website.