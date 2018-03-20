Moby performs “This Wild Darkness” on Colbert: Watch

Moby performs "This Wild Darkness" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

It was just last month that Stephen Colbert called Moby “more reliable than Kellyanne Conway or Sean Spicer.” (Boy, remember Spicy? Feels like ages ago, doesn’t it?) However, when the electronica master appeared on the Late Show Monday evening, it wasn’t to spill more insider CIA information about Trump. Instead, he was there as a humble artist supporting his latest record, Everything Was Beautiful and Nothing Hurt.

Accompanied by a full choir and band, Moby performed the album single “This Wild Darkness”. It was a refreshing rendition, one that reminded viewers that an electronic artist doesn’t have to be trapped behind a DJ board. Check out the replay below.