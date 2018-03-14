Montebello Rock Fest reveals 2018 lineup

Weezer (Tim Mosenfelder), Tenacious D (Philip Cosores), Henry Rollins (Cosores)

Montebello Rockfest has revealed its 2018. The long-running punk and hard rock festival returns to Montebello, Quebec, Canada from June 14th-16th.

Among the notable acts playing this year: Weezer, Tenacious D, Prophets of Rage, Jimmy Eat World, Rancid, Henry Rollins, Stone Temple Pilots, Sum 41, Dropkick Murphys, Flogging Molly, The Mighty Mighty Bostones, The Used, Dimmu Borgir, Venom, Lagwagon, and Millencolin.

Also confirmed are Lamb of God, Godsmack, A Day to Remember, Five Finger Death Punch, All Time Low, Streelight Manifesto, Cannibal Corpse, Propagandhi, Atreyu, Suicide Silence, Story of the Year, Unearth, Comeback Kid, GBH, Every Time I Die, Guttermouth, and Les Marmottes Aplaties, among others.

Tickets are now available via the festival’s website.