Mount Eerie returns with new album, Now Only: Stream

Mount Eerie is set to release his second album in a year, Now Only, on March 16th. Ahead of its release, the six-track effort is streaming via NPR.

Now Only follows last year’s stunning A Crow Looked at Me not only chronologically but thematically. The six new tracks find Phil Elverum continuing to intimately address the loss of his late wife, Geneviève Castrée, who died at the age of 35 in 2016 from pancreatic cancer. Where A Crow Looked at Me found Elverum living in the immediate aftermath of that death, Now Only sees him beginning to lift his head up and trying to figure out what comes next.

(Read: Top 50 Albums of 2017)

As a press release for Now Only explains, “Elverum further explores that style of direct, unadorned lyrical writing, with further ruminations on Castrée’s death and their life together, the effects of the sudden success of these intimate songs, and the concept of remembrance.”

The album was previewed with the 11-minute “Distortion” and “Tintin in Tibet”. The closing song, “Crow Pt. 2”, serves as a sequel to the final track on A Crow Looked at Me. Listen over at NPR. You can pre-order the album here.

Now Only Artwork:



Now Only Tracklist:

01. Tintin In Tibet

02. Distortion

03. Now Only

04. Earth

05. Two Paintings by Nikolai Astrup

06. Crow pt. 2