Nardwuar’s interview with Steve Albini lives up to the hype

Steve Albini and Nardwuar

Artists interviewed by Nardwuar the Human Serviette can expect thoroughly researched and obscure questions spanning their entire career. That was indeed the case when legendary record producer Steve Albini recently met up with Nardwuar during SXSW earlier this month. They talked about everything from Albini’s early band Just Ducky, to his disdain for MDC, to his pet cockroach Archie. Nardwuar even got Albini to reflect on his days working with Nirvana, as he recounted the band lighting farts on Dave Grohl and prank calling Gene Simmons. Watch the full interview below.