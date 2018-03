Natalie Prass on Conan

June 1st marks the release of The Future and the Past, the second album from Natalie Prass. Due out through new label home ATO Records, the LP was previewed with a performance on Conan last night. The Virginia singer-songwriter unfurled the R&B-leaning lead single, “Short Court Style”, making for a national TV debut that was both charming and, as predicted by Prass herself, “super spicy.”

Replay it below.