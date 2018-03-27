Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Natalie Prass shares neo-soul feminist anthem “Sisters”: Stream

Prass continues to show off the new sound heard on her forthcoming LP, The Future and the Past

by
on March 27, 2018, 10:20am
1 comment
Natalie Prass, photo by Heather Kaplan
Natalie Prass, photo by Heather Kaplan

Natalie Prass is back with a new album, The Future and the Paston June 1st, and she’s bringing with her a brand new style. The dreamy orchestral pop of her 2015 self-titled debut has been replaced with a smooth R&B sound, something she first demonstrated on the throwback jam “Short Court Style”. Now she’s shared another track from the forthcoming record, “Sisters”.

The latest single turns the piano-led pop of Natalie Prass towards an Erykah Badu-inspired vibe. Booming keys on the hook hint at a sort of unplugged Chairlift, but the production from Matthew E. White keeps it firmly in a world of simmering, quietly funky soul. Prass uses the smoldering platform to launch a modern feminist anthem, singing, “I wanna say it loud/ For all the ones held down/ We gotta change the plan/ Come on nasty women/ So all the bad girls here/ Let’s make it clear.”

Take a listen below.

The Future and the Past is out June 1st via ATO Records.

Previous Story
David Bowie statue vandalized less than 48 hours after its unveiling
Next Story
Yes announce 50th anniversary tour dates
1 comment