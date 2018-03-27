Natalie Prass shares neo-soul feminist anthem “Sisters”: Stream

Natalie Prass, photo by Heather Kaplan

Natalie Prass is back with a new album, The Future and the Past, on June 1st, and she’s bringing with her a brand new style. The dreamy orchestral pop of her 2015 self-titled debut has been replaced with a smooth R&B sound, something she first demonstrated on the throwback jam “Short Court Style”. Now she’s shared another track from the forthcoming record, “Sisters”.

The latest single turns the piano-led pop of Natalie Prass towards an Erykah Badu-inspired vibe. Booming keys on the hook hint at a sort of unplugged Chairlift, but the production from Matthew E. White keeps it firmly in a world of simmering, quietly funky soul. Prass uses the smoldering platform to launch a modern feminist anthem, singing, “I wanna say it loud/ For all the ones held down/ We gotta change the plan/ Come on nasty women/ So all the bad girls here/ Let’s make it clear.”

Take a listen below.

The Future and the Past is out June 1st via ATO Records.