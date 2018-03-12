Neil Young announces original soundtrack for Paradox

Neil Young

Neil Young has joined forces with his girlfriend, actress Daryl Hannah for a feature-length film called Paradox. Described as “a fantasy, a loud poem and a whimsical tale of music and love,” the film was written and directed by Hannah and stars Young in the lead role. Additionally, Young composed the corresponding soundtrack, which will be released on March 23rd — the same day the film is set to premiere on Netflix.

Available digitally and on double vinyl, Paradox (Original Music from the Film) features music from Young alongside Promise of the Real, session players Jim Keltner and Paul Bushnell, and an orchestra recorded on the MGM Soundstage. Additional contributors included Willie Nelson and Micah Nelson. All the music was recorded spontaneously with no overdubs, according to a press release.

Paradox is described as “a fantasy, a loud poem and a whimsical tale of music and love” and “a sweetly idiosyncratic personal expression.” Set sometime in “the future-past,” the film follows a band of outlaws who hid out high in the mountains. “The ‘Man in the Black Hat’ (Young), the ‘Particle Kid’ (Micah Nelson) and ‘Jail Time’ (Lukas Nelson) and a band of cowboys and outlaws pass the days digging for treasure while they wait for the full moon to bring its magic, the music and let the spirits fly.”

Check out the soundtrack’s artwork and tracklist below. If you’re in Austin for South by Southwest, Paradox will receive its world premiere screening on March 15th.

Paradox Artwork:

Paradox Tracklist:

Side 1:

01. Many Moons Ago In The Future (Narration by Willie Nelson)

02. Show Me

03. Paradox Passage 1

04. Hey

05. Paradox Passage 2

06. Diggin’ In The Dirt – Chorus (written by Neil Young, Lukas Nelson &

Micah Nelson)

07. Paradox Passage 3

08. Peace Trail (Engineered and Mixed by Tim Mulligan and Dave Lohr)

Side 2:

01. Pocahontas (Engineered and Mixed by Tim Mulligan and Dave Lohr)

02. Cowgirl Jam ((Engineered and Mixed by Tim Mulligan and Dave Lohr)

03. Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground (written by Willie Nelson)

Side 3:

01. Paradox Passage 4

02. Diggin’ In The Dirt (written by Neil Young, Lukas Nelson & Micah Nelson)

03. Paradox Passage 5

04. Running To The Silver Eagle (written by Neil Young + POTR)

05. Baby What You Want Me To Do? (written by Jimmy Reed)

06. Paradox Passage 6

07. Offerings

08. How Long? (written by Huddle Ledbetter)

Side 4:

Etched artwork

Also on the way from Young is a new live album called Roxy – Tonight’s The Night Live, which is due out for Record Store Day on April 21st. It features recordings from Young’s September 1973 gigs at the Roxy, which served as the first public performances of many songs that would make up Young’s Tonight’s The Night. A standard vinyl edition, as well as CD and digital versions of the album will be released on April 24th.

Roxy – Tonight’s The Night Live Artwork:

Roxy – Tonight’s The Night Live Tracklist:

Side 1:

1. Tonight’s The Night

2. Mellow My Mind

3. World On A String

Side 2:

1. Speakin’ Out

2. Albuquerque

3. New Mama

4. Roll Another Number (For The Road)

Side 3:

1. Tired Eyes

2. Tonight’s The Night

3. Walk On

Side 4:

Etched artwork