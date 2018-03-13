Neil Young is a cowboy legend in trailer for Netflix’s Paradox: Watch

Neil Young in Paradox

Neil Young has made sporadic forays into acting over his career, and his latest comes via a collaboration with his girlfriend, actress Daryl Hannah. Hannah directed the folk icon in Paradox, a “fantasy, a loud poem and a whimsical tale of music and love” which she also wrote. The movie premieres at South by Southwest later this week before streaming on Netflix beginning March 23rd. Today, the trailer for Paradox has come online.

Based on the minute-and-a-half preview, the film looks about as quality as something a filmmaker fresh out of film school would put together. The definition is mediocre, and it’s filled with typical Western moments like “group of hollering outlaws toss their hats into the air” and “old man gives young girl a simple flower.” There’s also a musical performance tossed in there, and even some upwards falling rain.

Young stars as “The Man in the Black Hat”, while Willie Nelson’s sons, Lukas and Micah, appear respectively as “Jail Time” and “Particle Kid.” Nelson himself and members of Young’s backing band, Promise of the Real, also have roles in the film. The plot centers on a group of outlaws living up in the mountains as they “pass the days digging for treasure while they wait for the full moon to bring its magic, the music and let the spirits fly.”

The corresponding Paradox soundtrack from Young and Promise of the Real will also be released on March 23rd. Willie Nelson and Micah Nelson contributed to the new recordings, as did session players Jim Keltner and Paul Bushnell.