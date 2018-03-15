Neil Young responds to NRA spokesperson’s obsessive hatred of his music: “Why doesn’t she just shoot me?”

Neil Young, photo by Ryan Peterman

National Rifle Association spokesperson Dana Loesch contains multitudes. Sure, she may be known for soullessly serving as the mouthpiece for a legitimately evil organization, but she’s also a big fan of music. Or, well, a big hater of it. A cursory trip through Loesch’s Twitter account will find the woman, unprompted, sharing her woeful, deliriously basic takes on the “worst” bands and singers.

#DanaRadio Ranked: Top 5 Worst Bands of All Time

1 Fleet Foxes

2 Green Day

3 Crazy Town

4 Kittie

5 System of a Down — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 24, 2017

Thanks for that hot Crazy Town take in 2017, Dana.

Another object of her scorn is the legendary Neil Young, with whom she seems positively obsessed. She’s tweeted about her disdain for him on an absurd amount of occasions, often likening his voice to “a dying cow” that’s also sometimes farting. Hey, a description as vivid and singular as that? You can’t just use it once.

Young is currently at SXSW in Austin promoting Paradox, a new fantasy Western directed by his girlfriend, actress Daryl Hannah. During an interview, The Daily Beast asked Young what he thought of Loesch’s relentless hatred of his tunes, a question that made Young laugh heartily.

“The spokesperson? That woman? She doesn’t like me?” he told The Daily Beast. “Well, she’s one of the gang over there. Although Trump likes my music. He’d come to all my shows.” After a pause, he added, “What’s her name, huh? Well, I’m glad I got under her skin.”

Later, after viewing some of the tweets, Young joked while laughing, “Why doesn’t she just shoot me?”

Paradox premieres on Netflix on March 23rd. Loesch will no doubt be taking to Twitter with her review, which we’re hoping digs a touch deeper than her usual “dying cow/fart” mode of criticism.

See some of her Young-centric tweets below, and know that this isn’t even all of them.

Okay, Dana Loesch's absolute, decades-long sustained hatred of Neil Young's 17th most notable album is objectively hilarious (thank you @recordsANDradio for the tweet digging) pic.twitter.com/t5EBBOZzA4 — David Malitz (@malitzd) February 22, 2018

Had I won the Powerball I was going to pay Nickelback, Bush, and Neil Young to stop playing. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 14, 2016

My stepdad likes Neil Young. I always thought Neil Young had the vocal tonality of a dying cow fart. He’s also hard of hearing. My stepdad. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 17, 2015

@chris_renner Love that tag. Geebus I loathe Neil Young. His voice sounds like a bloated cow farting and dying all at once. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 4, 2010