Neko Case announces new album, Hell-On, featuring incredible cover art

Neko Case

When Neko Case hits the road with Ray Lamontagne this summer, she’ll have some new tunes to play. Today, the veteran singer-songwriter announced her latest solo album, Hell-On, due for release on June 1st through ANTI- Records.

Hell-On marks Case’s first solo album in five years following 2013’s The Worse Things Get, the Harder I Fight, the Harder I Fight, the More I Love You. Most recently, she teamed with k.d. lang and Laura Veirs on the 2016 collaborative LP, case/lang/veirs, and appeared on The New Pornographers’ 2017 album, Whiteout Conditions.

Besides its release date, Case also revealed the album’s 12-song tracklist and strange, smoking cover art. You can find those beneath a teaser video that features a snippet of the title track. A longer preview of “Hell-On” can be heard via iTunes.

Hell-On Artwork:

Hell-On Tracklist:

01. Hell-On

02. Last Lion of Albion

03. Halls of Sarah

04. Bad Luck

05. Curse of the I-5 Corridor

06. Gumball Blue

07. Dirty Diamond

08. Oracle of the Maritimes

09. Winnie

10. Sleep All Summer

11. My Uncle’s Navy

12. Pitch or Honey