Neko Case announces new album, Hell-On, featuring incredible cover art

The New Pornographers member readies her first solo album in five years

on March 05, 2018, 6:05pm
Neko Case
When Neko Case hits the road with Ray Lamontagne this summer, she’ll have some new tunes to play. Today, the veteran singer-songwriter announced her latest solo album, Hell-On, due for release on June 1st through ANTI- Records.

Hell-On marks Case’s first solo album in five years following 2013’s The Worse Things Get, the Harder I Fight, the Harder I Fight, the More I Love YouMost recently, she teamed with k.d. lang and Laura Veirs on the 2016  collaborative LP, case/lang/veirs, and appeared on The New Pornographers’ 2017 album, Whiteout Conditions.

Besides its release date, Case also revealed  the album’s 12-song tracklist and strange, smoking cover art. You can find those beneath a teaser video that features a snippet of the title track. A longer preview of “Hell-On” can be heard via iTunes.

Hell-On Artwork:

Neko Case -- Hell-On

Hell-On Tracklist:
01. Hell-On
02. Last Lion of Albion
03. Halls of Sarah
04. Bad Luck
05. Curse of the I-5 Corridor
06. Gumball Blue
07. Dirty Diamond
08. Oracle of the Maritimes
09. Winnie
10. Sleep All Summer
11. My Uncle’s Navy
12. Pitch or Honey

