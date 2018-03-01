Neko Case announces sprawling, 30-date tour of North America

Neko Case

After re-teaming with the New Pornographers last year for the band’s Whiteout Conditions, Neko Case is back at it as a solo artist. Though she hasn’t released a proper solo album since 2013’s The Worse Things Get, the Harder I Fight, the Harder I Fight, the More I Love You, she’s just announced a sprawling tour of North America via her Instagram account.

From Los Angeles Greek Theatre to Columbia’s Merriweather Post Pavilion to Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Case will tour the country from May to July. After a turn at this year’s Sasquatch! Festival, Case will link up with folk-soul artist Ray Lamontagne for the 30-date trek.

Tickets go on sale on March 9th (you can also grab them here). Check out Case’s original Instagram post and the full list of dates below.

Neko Case 2018 Tour Dates:

05/27 – George, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival

05/28 – Boise, ID @ Summerfield at Memorial Stadium *

05/30 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater *

06/01 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *

06/02 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre *

06/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

06/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre *

06/08 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

06/09 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Ampitheater *

06/10 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre *

06/12 – Rogers, AK @ WalMart Arkansas Music Pavilion *

06/13 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Ampitheatre at Snowden Grove *

06/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Lawn at White River Amphitheatre *

06/16 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

06/17 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *

06/19 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *

06/20 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

06/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing *

06/23 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion *

06/24 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion *

06/26 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre *

06/28 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion *

06/29 – North Adams, ma @ Mass Moca *

06/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica *

07/01 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *

07/03 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall *

07/04 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang *

07/06 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field *

07/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House *

07/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre *

07/10 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

* = w/ Ray Lamontagne