Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Netflix previews final season of House of Cards with Oscars teaser trailer: Watch

Following the dismissal of Kevin Spacey over allegations of sexual misconduct, Robin Wright steps into the lead role

by
on March 04, 2018, 11:47pm
0 comments
House of Cards' season six
House of Cards' season six

This fall, House of Cards will return for its sixth and final season. During tonight’s Academy Awards, Netflix previewed its award-winning political thriller with a brief teaser trailer, which you can watch below.

Not surprisingly, Robin Wright’s Claire Underwood is the focus of the trailer as she steps into the lead role/Oval Office following the dismissal of Kevin Spacey over accusations of sexual misconduct.

Not much else is known about the forthcoming season, though Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear were recently announced as new cast members.

Previous Story
Eddie Vedder covers Tom Petty at 2018 Academy Awards: Watch
Next Story
Common and Andra Day perform “Stand Up for Something” at the 2018 Oscars: Watch
No comments