Neurosis and Converge reunite for North American tour dates

Neurosis and Converge

Last summer, Oakland avant garde post-metal outfit Neurosis and Boston metalcore pioneers Converge embarked on a joint North American tour throughout the Midwest and East Coast. Now, the two outfits have another a new leg of North American shows together, but this time around, they’ll be hitting cities on the West Coast.

(Read: The 50 Albums That Shaped Punk Rock)

Just like last year, Belgian post-hardcore band Amenra will join them on the road. The 14-date jaunt opens on July 6th in Seattle, Washington and will run through cities including Vancouver, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Denver before closing out on July 21st in Austin, Texas. Tickets will go on sale March 23rd at 10 a.m. local time.

Check out Neurosis and Converge’s complete touring schedules below.

2018 Neurosis Tour Dates:

06/15 – Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory *

06/16 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifieild Derby *

06/17 – Bologna, IT @ Zona Roveri ^

06/18 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks #

06/19 – Nijmegen, NK @ Doornroosje *

06/20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell *

06/21 – Bochum, DE @ Zeche Bochum *

06/22 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop

06/23 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest

07/06 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox %

07/07 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom %

07/08 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater %

07/10 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre Taube Family %

07/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall %

07/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre %

07/13 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory %

07/14 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park %

07/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren %

07/17 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater %

07/18 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre %

07/19 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater %

07/20 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall %

07/21 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s %

* = w/ Deafkids

^ = w/ Converge and Deafkids

# = w/ Wolves In The Throne Room and Deafkids

% = w/ Converge and Amenra

Converge 2018 Tour Dates:

04/19 – Tilburg, NL @ Roadburn Festival

04/22 – Karlsruhe, DE @ Dudefest *

04/23 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks *

04/24 – Hasselt, BE @ Muziekodroom *

04/25 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Academy *

04/26 – London, UK @ The Electric Ballroom *

04/27 – Cologne, DE @ Essigfabrik *

04/28 – Leipzig, DE @ Conne Island *

04/29 – Berlin, DE @ SO36 *

06/15 – Le Plessis-Pate @ Download Festival France

06/16 – Munchen, DE @ Saint Helena Fest

06/17 – Bolgna, IT @ Zona Roveri

06/18 – Rome, IT @ Orion #

06/19 – Innsbruck, AT @ Hafen #

06/20 – Grenoble, FR @ La Belle Electrique #

06/22 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest

07/06 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox %

07/07 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom %

07/08 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater %

07/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver ^

07/10 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre Taube Family %

07/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall %

07/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre %

07/13 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory %

07/14 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park %

07/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren %

07/17 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater %

07/18 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre %

07/19 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater %

07/20 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall %

07/21 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s %

08/02 – Wacken, DE @ Wacken Open Air Festival

08/03 – Râsnov, RO @ Rockstadt Extreme Fest

08/05 – Le Garric, FR @ Xtreme Fest

08/06 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

08/07 – Nürnberg, DE @ Löwensaal

08/09 – Josefov, CZ @ Brutal Assault

08/11 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/12 – Ieper, BE @ Ieper Hardcore Fest

* = w/ Crowbar, Thou, and Grave Pleasures

# = w/ Corrosion of Conformity

^ = w/ Amenra

% = w/ Neurosis and Amenra

Neurosis is touring behind their 2016 LP, Fire Within Fires, while Converge is supporting last year’s The Dusk in Us. Amenra released their most recent album, Mass VI, in 2017.