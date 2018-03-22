Deadpool forms X-Force in the latest Deadpool 2 trailer: Watch

Deadpool 2 Trailer

In less than two months, Deadpool 2 will finally hit theaters. So far, we’ve gotten a glimpse at the sequel with a goofy teaser trailer spoofing Bob Ross and a lengthier clip showcasing Josh Brolin’s portrayal of the time-traveling mutant Cable. Today, a new trailer has been revealed; watch it below.

The Ryan Reynolds vehicle features numerous returning characters, including Deadpool’s love interest, Vanessa (Morena Baccarin); his bartender buddy, Weasel (T.J. Miller); his roommate, Blind Al (Leslie Uggams); his faithful cabbie, Dupinder (Karan Soni); the metal giant Colossus (voiced by Stefan Kapicic); and fiesty X-Man in training, Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand). In addition to Cable, newcomers to the film include mutant mercenary Domino, played by Atlanta star Zazie Beetz, and an unknown villain — rumored to be classic X-Men adversary Black Tom Cassidy — portrayed by Jack Kesy.

(Read: A Complete Guide to Comic Book Movies in 2018)

As the new preview teases, there are also a whole bunch of new mutants joining the fray. It seems Cable has come back in time to kill a mutant kid (Julian Dennison), presumably before he can cause some major future destruction. To stop him, Deadpool assembles a team which he (derivatively) dubs X-Force (Drew Goddard is already at work on the spinoff). The team appears to consist of Domino, NTW, a purple-haired X-Man with an electric chain (Shioli Kutsuna), IT star Bill Skarsgård, Terry Crews (possibly a beefed-up version of frequent X-Force character G.W. Bridge), and we’re just gonna go ahead and say that guy in the back wearing the wacky white suit is definitely Shatterstar.

We also get a glimpse of Deadpool in his alternative grey-and-black X-Force suit (or is he just caked in dust?). Cable is definitely set up as the antagonist here, so maybe there’s a chance Kesy’s character is actually part of X-Force and not a bad guy. We’ll have to wait and see when Deadpool 2 hits theaters on May 17th.