Nick Cave to hold fan Q&A on newly announced tour dates

Nick Cave, photo by Christie Goodwin

Nick Cave has announced a short run of intimate spring tour dates — but they’re not the sort of shows you’d expect from the renowned live performer. Dubbed “‘So What Do You Want to Know?’ Conversations with Nick Cave”, the four-date trek will feature Q&A sessions during which the audience will be free to ask Cave any questions they want.

(Read: The 100 Greatest Singers of All Time)

According to a press release, the idea for a Q&A tour came after Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ 2017 tour: “These shows became vast communal events and it is this relationship that he hopes to explore directly through this series of conversations.” Cave also gave a full statement about the Conversations jaunt, saying,

“To be honest I am not sure what is going to happen at these events. I have always loved the Q&A format – not the formal onstage interviews that precede them but the questions from the audience afterwards. The audience tends to ask more challenging, revealing, playful and ultimately serious questions. You never know what you are going to get. They can be fearless and they can go deep. There has been a connection happening with the audience through the recent live shows where we have all shown a kind of willingness to open up and I thought that a direct conversation with the audience might be valuable. The more frank and intimate the questions, the more interesting the evening will be. The audience can ask me anything and I’ll do my best to answer. I do have some things to say. I can always play some songs at the piano if it all goes horribly wrong. But, I don’t know, I’ve got a good feeling about this one.”

The shows are set for Massachusetts and New York, and you can find the docket below. Tickets go on sale March 9th at 10:00 a.m. EST at Cave’s website.

“Conversations with Nick Cave” Tour Dates:

04/30 – Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music Theatre

05/01 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Shubert Theatre

05/03 – New York, NY @ Peter Norton Symphony Space

05/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Murmrr Theatre

For a more typical concert experience, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have a new concert film, Distant Sky — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Live in Copenhagen, coming to select theaters on April 12th.