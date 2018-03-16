Nickelodeon to reboot Clarissa Explains It All with Melissa Joan Hart

Clarissa Explains It All

A reboot of Clarissa Explains It All is in the works over at Nickelodeon, with Melissa Joan Hart attached to reprise her role as Clarissa Darling.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news of Nickelodeon’s negotiations with Hart and the show’s creator, Mitchell Kriegman, who would return to write and exec produce.

Following a similar blueprint to recent revamps of Boy Meets World and Full House, the new version of Clarissa will portray Hart’s character in a parental role, bestowing wisdom and quips on her own family.

In 2015, Kriegman released a novel, Things I Can’t Explain, which serves as a sequel to the original series. It depicts Clarissa in her late 20s, working as a journalist in New York City. Her parents are in the process of getting divorced and her younger brother, Ferguson, lets greed get in the way of a successful venture. Given Kriegman’s involvement in the reboot, these storylines will presumambly be incorporated into the new plot — which hopefully means Jason Zimbler gives it another go as Ferg-Face.