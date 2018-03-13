Nicolas Cage will finally get to play Superman

Nicolas Cage as Superman

Back in the ’90s, Nicolas Cage was cast to star in the Tim Burton-directed Superman Lives. The film, which was supposed to follow “The Death of Superman” storyline, was eventually axed, however, along with fans’ dreams of seeing the actor suited up cape and all. (Fortunately, some early test footage has survived.)

Fast forward more than 20 years and it appears those dashed dreams have been brought back to life: Cage will voice Superman in the upcoming animated DC Comics movie Teen Titans GO! To the Movies.

A synopsis for the film reads: “A villain’s maniacal plan for world domination sidetracks five teenage superheroes who dream of Hollywood stardom.” When casting, executive producer Sam Register and his team told USA Today they were looking for an actor who not only cherished the character but knew it well enough to embody it just the right way.

(Read: A Complete Guide to Comic Book Movies in 2018)

“Every superhero in the DC Universe has an impact on the fans, so we felt a great responsibility to find a voice for each character that would not only suit the role, but the playful tone of the Titans, and we’re thrilled with our cameo cast.”

Cage has expressed high praise for the scrapped Superman Lives project and his work in it, so it’s safe to assume he’s very well-versed in all things Superman:

“I would offer that the movie that Tim and I would have made, in your imagination, is more powerful than any of the Superman movies. I didn’t even have to make the movie and we all know what that movie would have been in your imagination. That is the Superman.”

Teen Titans GO! To The Movies opens in theaters July 27th. Actors Kristen Bell and Will Arnett and musicians Lil Yachty and Halsey also have roles.