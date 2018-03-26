Nine Inch Nails announce Las Vegas concerts, their only North American dates of Summer 2018

If you want to see Nine Inch Nails in North America this summer, you’ll have to head to Vegas. The band has announced a pair of concerts at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino scheduled for June 13th and June 15th. Per NIN’s website, these will mark the band’s only North American performances of the summer. Tickets go on sale starting March 30th at 10:00 a.m. PST.
The Las Vegas shows come ahead of a leg of previously announced European headlining shows and festival performances. The band is also set to release the third and final installment in its EP trilogy in the coming months. In the meantime, check out Trent Reznor’s Better Alone playlist, which is “intended for listening in solitude.”
Nine Inch Nails 2018 Tour Dates:
06/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint
06/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint
06/22 – London, UK @ Meltdown Festival
06/24 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall ^
06/25 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
06/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
06/29 – St. Gallen, CH @ Open Air St. Gallen
06/30 – Prague, CZ @ Aerodrome Festival
07/02 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle
07/04 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/06 – Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockeennes
07/08 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/12 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
07/14 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
08/17 – Tokyo, JP @ Sonic Mania
08/19 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival
^ = w/ Black Moth Super Rainbow