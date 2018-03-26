Nine Inch Nails announce Las Vegas concerts, their only North American dates of Summer 2018

Nine Inch Nails are scheduled to play a pair of shows in Las Vegas this summer

If you want to see Nine Inch Nails in North America this summer, you’ll have to head to Vegas. The band has announced a pair of concerts at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino scheduled for June 13th and June 15th. Per NIN’s website, these will mark the band’s only North American performances of the summer. Tickets go on sale starting March 30th at 10:00 a.m. PST.

The Las Vegas shows come ahead of a leg of previously announced European headlining shows and festival performances. The band is also set to release the third and final installment in its EP trilogy in the coming months. In the meantime, check out Trent Reznor’s Better Alone playlist, which is “intended for listening in solitude.”

Nine Inch Nails 2018 Tour Dates:

06/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint

06/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint

06/22 – London, UK @ Meltdown Festival

06/24 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall ^

06/25 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

06/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

06/29 – St. Gallen, CH @ Open Air St. Gallen

06/30 – Prague, CZ @ Aerodrome Festival

07/02 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle

07/04 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/06 – Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockeennes

07/08 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/12 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/14 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

08/17 – Tokyo, JP @ Sonic Mania

08/19 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival

^ = w/ Black Moth Super Rainbow