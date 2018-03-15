Nine Inch Nails to release new EP before the end of June

Nine Inch Nails, photo by Heather Kaplan

The third and final installment in Nine Inch Nails’ EP trilogy will be released in the coming months, according to Trent Reznor.

Speaking to BBC Radio 6 on Thursday, Reznor said the EP should be out prior to the start of the band’s European festival tour in June.

The as-yet-untitled EP marks the conclusion of a trilogy that began in December 2016 with Not the Actual Events and continued in July 2017 with Add Violence.

In explaining why it took nearly a year for the third EP to come to fruition, Reznor said: “We started out with a rigid concept, having not written them all. As we finished Add Violence we found ourselves… it felt too predictable. It felt like we were forcing things. Musically and storytelling-wise. The reason this has been delayed is because it took us a while for—what has become the third EP—to reveal itself to us.”

“We’re in the process of finishing this right now and should be out before the shows take place,” Reznor added.

In addition to Nine Inch Nails’ new EP, Reznor said he and Atticus Ross have signed on to score several new films, but he declined to share specifics.

Nine Inch Nails 2018 Tour Dates:

06/22 – London, UK @ Meltdown Festival

06/24 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

06/25 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

06/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

06/29 – St. Gallen, CH @ Open Air St. Gallen

06/30 – Prague, CZ @ Aerodrome Festival

07/02 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle

07/04 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/06 – Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockeennes

07/08 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/12 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/14 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

08/17 – Tokyo, JP @ Sonic Mania

08/19 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival