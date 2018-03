Noel Gallagher on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Noel Gallagher appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday in support of his latest High Flying Birds album. Accompanied by rays of yellow and orange lights, the Manchester native rolled out a rockin’ rendition of Who Built the Moon? single “Holy Mountain”. Thankfully, no turds were involved.

Catch the replay down below.

Previously, Gallagher’s High Flying Birds performed on The Tonight Show, where they debuted their new scissors player (seriously).