NOFX’s Fat Mike announces inaugural Camp Punk in Drublic featuring Rancid, Pennywise, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, more

NOFX

Some of Fat Wreck Chords’ most iconic punk bands are coming together for the inaugural installment of Camp Punk in Drublic. Presented by NOFX frontman Fat Mike, the festival is set to take place June 1st through 3rd at Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio, about 30 miles east of Columbus.

NOFX, Rancid, Pennywise, and The Mighty Mighty Bosstones are all confirmed to appear. Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Goldfinger, The Bouncing Souls, Lagwagon, and Sick Of It All are also part of the lineup. In addition to live performances, the destination event boasts attractions such as craft beer tastings, carnival games, movie screenings, and dodgeball. There are also “campfire stories” sessions hosted by punk legends Jello Biafra (Dead Kennedys), Keith Morris (Black Flag, OFF!), and Fat Mike himself.

“The thing about camping is that really nothing can go wrong, because everything is already wrong,” Fat Mike shares in a press statement. “Punk rockers don’t really know how to camp. They know how to wear hoodies, drink, and lean on each other. The good thing is that we got a lot of generators and an unlimited supply of kegs (some are even full of beer). Hey Coachella and Bonnaroo and Burning Man …Watch what happens at CAMP Punk In Drublic. I can almost guarantee that our festival is gonna be way lamer and stupider than yours…That’s the point!…Well, I think that’s the point. Wait, punk rock doesn’t have a point?”

Camp Punk in Drublic is an expanded extension of NOFX’s one-day, traveling Punk in Drublic festivals, which includes dates in Austin, Philadelphia, Brockton, Philadelphia, and more. Both events are named, of course, for NOFX’s 1994 landmark album of the same name. For more information on Camp Punk in Drublic, including daily lineups and ticket info, head to the official website.

Check out a festival trailer and poster below.