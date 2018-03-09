Norm Macdonald to host late-night talk show for Netflix

Norm Macdonald

Norm Macdonald has long been a house favorite of ours at Consequence of Sound, and for no modest reason. The long-tenured comedian (and, a few of us will argue, all-time greatest Weekend Update anchor) has been pushing boundaries in both style and public disposition within comedy for decades now, and in an era when so many older comedians are being rediscovered and making prominent comebacks, we’ll argue that the sardonic, abrasive, frequently brilliant Macdonald is as due as anybody.

Netflix seems to have been the first to agree, at any rate, as it was announced today that the streaming service has tapped Macdonald to anchor his own “late-night” talk series, Norm Macdonald Has a Show. (The quotes are ours, not Netflix’s; viewing hours no longer exist as they once did, after all.) Netflix’s initial show order will be for 10 episodes, which Macdonald will host alongside Adam Eget, mixing celebrity interviews with (according to Netflix) “great and unexpected conversation, jokes and a behind-the-scenes look at Norm’s world.” It’s unclear as of now how often the episodes will air, but we’re guessing that Netflix will adopt either a weekly or monthly release approach, in keeping with its other recent talk shows.

David Letterman will also be involved with Norm Macdonald Has a Show as a “creative partner,” in addition to continuing his complimentary Netflix talk series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. Norm will join The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale and My Next Guest as Netflix’s new stable of talk shows, as the streaming giant continues its ongoing quest to conquer every last corner of the broadcast television industry.

Watch Norm telling a very funny joke: