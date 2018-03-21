of Montreal perform songs from White Is Relic/Irrealis Mood on The Opposition: Watch

Of Montreal on The Opposition

of Montreal returned earlier this month with a new album called White Is Relic/Irrealis Mood. The follow-up to 2016’s Innocence Reaches was inspired by ’80s-era extended dance mixes and saw central songwriter Kevin Barnes turning to the classic works of Angela Davis, Noam Chomsky, and Mark E Smith for positive guidance through our current political crisis.

On Tuesday, Barnes and the rest of the experimental pop project supported the LP with a pair of performances on Comedy Central’s The Opposition with Jordan Klepper. With frontman Kevin Barnes dressed as a Hollywood starlet, the band ran through “Soft Music/Juno Portraits Of The Jovian Sky” and “Paranoiac Intervals/Body Dysmorphia”. Replay btoh below.

of Montreal are currently touring the US behind the new record. Find their full itinerary here.