Osheaga reveals 2018 lineup: Arctic Monkeys, Florence + The Machine, Yeah Yeah Yeahs to headline

Arctic Monkeys (Joshua Mellin), Florence & the Machine (Alex Crick), and Yeah Yeah Yeahs (Killian Young)

Osheaga has revealed its 2018 lineup. The three-day music festival goes down from August 3rd-5th at Montreal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau.

The impressive lineup boasts Arctic Monkeys, Florence and the Machine, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The National, James Blake, St. Vincent, Lykke Li, Franz Ferdinand, Blondie, Jenny Lewis, Portugal. the Man, Tyler the Creator, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Future Islands, Chromeo, Brockhampton, Modeselektor, Noname, Blood Orange, Kali Uchis, Toro Y Moi x Nosaj Thing, and Calpurnia (featuring Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard).

Also playing are Travis Scott, Odesza, Rae Sremmurd, Post Malone, Khalid, Dua Lipa, A-Trak, BØRNS, Goldlink, Rapsody, Lord Huron, Sylvan Esso, Alvvays, Alex Cameron, Julien Baker, Son Little, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Rex Orange County, Manchester Orchestra, Billie Eilish, Jungle, TOKiMONSTA, Tash Sultana, Dermot Kennedy,

General admission and VIP passes go on sale today via the festival’s website.