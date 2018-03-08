Paramore and Foster the People team up for US summer tour

Paramore and Foster the People's After the Laughter Summer Tour Poster

Paramore and Foster the People are joining forces for a US summer tour. The 24-date outing kicks off on June 12th in St. Augustine, Florida and includes stops at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, The Forum in Los Angeles, and the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado, where the tour is scheduled to conclude on July 24th.

Registration for a Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale begins today and runs through Sunday, March 11th. Pre-sale tickets will then go on sale beginning March 14th, followed by a public on-sale on March 15th.

See the tour’s full itinerary below. You can also grab tickets here.

Paramore and Foster the People both released new albums in 2017: After Laughter and Sacred Hearts Club, respectively.

Paramore 2018 Tour Dates:

05/25 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival

06/08 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

06/12 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre ^

06/14 – Simpsonville, SC @ Heritage Park Amphitheater ^

06/15 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

06/17 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater ^

06/18 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

06/20 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ^

06/21 – Bangor, ME @ Darlings Waterfront Pavilion ^

06/23 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^

06/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier ^

06/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^

06/28 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live ^

06/29 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre ^

07/01 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

07/02 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Beach Pavilion at Northerly Park ^

07/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^

07/07 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Amphitheatre ^

07/08 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre ^

07/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square ^

07/11 – Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street Amphitheater ^

07/13 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Mitchell Woods Pavilion ^

07/14 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

07/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum ^

07/19 – San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre ^

07/21 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

07/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre ^

07/24 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

08/18 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic

08/19 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic

^ = w/ Foster the People