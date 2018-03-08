Parquet Courts are “Wide Awake” on boisterous new song: Stream

Wide Awake! is the forthcoming album from Parquet Courts, scheduled for release on May 18th. Due through Rough Trade, the follow-up to 2016’s Human Performance was produced Brian Burton, better known as Danger Mouse.
Already the New York-bred outfit has shared the first single, “Almost Had to Start a Fight/In and Out of Patience”. The garage rockers return today with the title track in hand. As its name suggests, “Wide Awake” is a fun and boisterous number, and comes complete with an equally jubilant music video filmed during Mardi Gras in New Orleans.
Check out the Brother Willis-directed clip below.
Wide Awake! Tracklist:
01. Total Football
02. Violence
03. Before the Water Gets Too High
04. Mardi Gras Beads
05. Almost Had to Start a Fight/In And Out of Patience
06. Freebird II
07. Normalization
08. Back to Earth
09. Wide Awake
10. NYC Observation
11. Extinction
12. Death Will Bring Change
13. Tenderness