Parquet Courts are “Wide Awake” on boisterous new song: Stream

Parquet Courts

Wide Awake! is the forthcoming album from Parquet Courts, scheduled for release on May 18th. Due through Rough Trade, the follow-up to 2016’s Human Performance was produced Brian Burton, better known as Danger Mouse.

Already the New York-bred outfit has shared the first single, “Almost Had to Start a Fight/In and Out of Patience”. The garage rockers return today with the title track in hand. As its name suggests, “Wide Awake” is a fun and boisterous number, and comes complete with an equally jubilant music video filmed during Mardi Gras in New Orleans.

Check out the Brother Willis-directed clip below.

Wide Awake! Tracklist:

01. Total Football

02. Violence

03. Before the Water Gets Too High

04. Mardi Gras Beads

05. Almost Had to Start a Fight/In And Out of Patience

06. Freebird II

07. Normalization

08. Back to Earth

09. Wide Awake

10. NYC Observation

11. Extinction

12. Death Will Bring Change

13. Tenderness