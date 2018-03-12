Menu
Paul Simon announces final leg of 2018 farewell tour

Simon's "Homeward Bound" tour finally reaches New York as he says goodbye

on March 12, 2018, 9:52am
Paul Simon, photo by Jessica Gilbert
Paul Simon has revealed the third and final leg of his “Homeward Bound” farewell tour. A total of 11 new dates have been announced for September.

The final leg opens with a September 5th gig in New Orleans before hitting three Florida cities; Atlanta, Georgia; and Washington, DC. There are also four “hometown” shows on the docket, including one in Simon’s native Newark, NJ. The farewell concludes with a trio of New York City concerts, two at Madison Square Garden and one at a yet to be announced location.

(Read: Goodbye for Now: Farewell Tours Aren’t All They’re Cracked Up to Be)

Tickets for most of the new dates go on sale Friday, March 16th at 9:00 a.m. EST. You can grab tickets to the previously announced shows here. Find Simon’s full itinerary below.

Paul Simon 2018 Tour Dates:
05/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
05/18 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
05/19 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center
05/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl
05/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl
05/25 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
05/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
05/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl
05/30 – Denver, CO @ Fidler’s Green
06/01 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena
06/02 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
06/04 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
06/06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/08 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
06/10 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Center
06/12 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
06/13 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
06/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
06/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
06/19 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
06/20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
06/30 – Stockholm SE @ Ericsson Globe
07/01 – Oslo, NO @ Spketrum
07/03 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
07/05 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
07/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
07/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
07/10 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
07/11 – Glasgow, K @ SSE Hydro
07/13 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena
07/15 – London, UK @ Hyde Park ^
09/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
09/07 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
09/08 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
09/11 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
09/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre
09/14 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/15 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
09/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
09/20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/22 – New York, NY @ TBA

^ = w/ James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt

