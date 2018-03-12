Paul Simon announces final leg of 2018 farewell tour

Paul Simon, photo by Jessica Gilbert

Paul Simon has revealed the third and final leg of his “Homeward Bound” farewell tour. A total of 11 new dates have been announced for September.

The final leg opens with a September 5th gig in New Orleans before hitting three Florida cities; Atlanta, Georgia; and Washington, DC. There are also four “hometown” shows on the docket, including one in Simon’s native Newark, NJ. The farewell concludes with a trio of New York City concerts, two at Madison Square Garden and one at a yet to be announced location.

Tickets for most of the new dates go on sale Friday, March 16th at 9:00 a.m. EST. You can grab tickets to the previously announced shows here. Find Simon’s full itinerary below.

Paul Simon 2018 Tour Dates:

05/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

05/18 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

05/19 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center

05/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl

05/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl

05/25 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

05/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

05/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl

05/30 – Denver, CO @ Fidler’s Green

06/01 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena

06/02 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

06/04 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

06/06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

06/08 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

06/10 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Center

06/12 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

06/13 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

06/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

06/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

06/19 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

06/20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

06/30 – Stockholm SE @ Ericsson Globe

07/01 – Oslo, NO @ Spketrum

07/03 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

07/05 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

07/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

07/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

07/10 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

07/11 – Glasgow, K @ SSE Hydro

07/13 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena

07/15 – London, UK @ Hyde Park ^

09/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

09/07 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

09/08 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

09/11 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

09/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre

09/14 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/15 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

09/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

09/20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/22 – New York, NY @ TBA

^ = w/ James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt