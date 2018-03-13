Pearl Jam confirm release of new album

Pearl Jam

Over the weekend, Pearl Jam released a brand new single exclusively to members of their official Ten Club fan club. The song, a politically charged rocker called “Can’t Deny Me”, has now received a wide release. It’s available on streaming platforms and digital retailers, including Pearl Jam’s website.

A press release confirms that “Can’t Deny Me” serves as the first preview of Pearl Jam’s new album, the follow-up to 2013’s Lightning Bolt. Written by Eddie Vedder and Mike McCready, the song was was recorded in Seattle in February of 2018 with producer Brendan O’Brien. The single’s artwork was created by Jeff Ament and Kevin Shuss.

Pearl Jam kick off a South American tour later this week. They also have shows scheduled for the UK, Europe, and North America in the coming months. See the full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Pearl Jam 2018 Tour Dates:

03/16 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

03/18 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

03/21 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Maracana Stadium

03/24 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brazil

06/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

06/15 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival

06/18 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

06/19 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

06/22 – Milan, IT @ I-Days Festival at Area Expo

06/24 – Padova, IT @ Stadio Euganeo

06/26 – Rome, IT @ Stadio Olimpico

07/01 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

07/03 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena

07/05 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbuhne

07/07 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/10 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau St. Jordi

07/12 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/14 – Lisbon PT @ NOS Alive Festival

08/08 – Seattle, WA @ Safeco Field

08/10 – Seattle, WA @ Safeco Field

08/13 – Missoula, MT @ Washington Grizzly Stadium

08/18 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

08/20 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

09/02 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

09/04 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park