Pearl Jam confirm release of new album

Over the weekend, Pearl Jam released a brand new single exclusively to members of their official Ten Club fan club. The song, a politically charged rocker called “Can’t Deny Me”, has now received a wide release. It’s available on streaming platforms and digital retailers, including Pearl Jam’s website.
A press release confirms that “Can’t Deny Me” serves as the first preview of Pearl Jam’s new album, the follow-up to 2013’s Lightning Bolt. Written by Eddie Vedder and Mike McCready, the song was was recorded in Seattle in February of 2018 with producer Brendan O’Brien. The single’s artwork was created by Jeff Ament and Kevin Shuss.
Pearl Jam kick off a South American tour later this week. They also have shows scheduled for the UK, Europe, and North America in the coming months. See the full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.
Pearl Jam 2018 Tour Dates:
03/16 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile
03/18 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina
03/21 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Maracana Stadium
03/24 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brazil
06/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
06/15 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival
06/18 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
06/19 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
06/22 – Milan, IT @ I-Days Festival at Area Expo
06/24 – Padova, IT @ Stadio Euganeo
06/26 – Rome, IT @ Stadio Olimpico
07/01 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
07/03 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena
07/05 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbuhne
07/07 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/10 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau St. Jordi
07/12 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/14 – Lisbon PT @ NOS Alive Festival
08/08 – Seattle, WA @ Safeco Field
08/10 – Seattle, WA @ Safeco Field
08/13 – Missoula, MT @ Washington Grizzly Stadium
08/18 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
08/20 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
09/02 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
09/04 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park