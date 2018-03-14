Pearl Jam pay tribute to Chris Cornell at first concert of 2018: Video + Setlist

Pearl Jam returned to the stage last night at the Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile. As it marked the band’s first live performance in nearly two years, the 30-song set featured several notable moments.
For the first time as a band, Pearl Jam paid tribute to Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, who passed away in May 2017. The band memorialized their longtime friend and bandmate with a somber performance of “Come Back” from their 2006 self-titled album. “This is for Chris,” Vedder said in introducing the song.
Last night also marked the live debut of Pearl Jam’s new single, “Can’t Deny Me”. Speaking in Spanish, Vedder dedicated the performance to “the incredible students in Florida, and the United States, who survived a terrible tragedy. We will all be protesting tomorrow throughout the United States,” he said, referencing the nationwide school walkout in protest of gun violence. Vedder singled out Emma Gonzalez, the Parkland survivor who has emerged as a vocal advocate for gun control. “We support you all, and Emma Gonzalez, we love you. We’d like to play this for them, and us,” he concluded.
Setlist:
Release
Of the Girl
Low Light
Animal
Mind Your Manners
Hail Hail
Love Boat Captain
Corduroy
Dissident
Even Flow
Present Tense
Given to Fly
Garden
The Fixer
Eruption (Van Halen cover)
Lightning Bolt
Can’t Deny Me (Live debut)
Porch
Encore:
Around the Bend
Footsteps
Come Back (Dedicated to Chris Cornell)
Crazy Mary (Victoria Williams cover)
Do the Evolution
Better Man
Black
Comfortably Numb (Pink Floyd cover)
Alive
Encore 2:
Last Kiss (Wayne Cochran cover)
Baba O’Riley (The Who cover)
Indifference
Pearl Jam’s South American tour continues tomorrow night in Buenos Aires, Argentina. They’ve got further shows scheduled this summer and by then, they may have released a new album. See the full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.
Pearl Jam 2018 Tour Dates:
03/16 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile
03/18 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina
03/21 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Maracana Stadium
03/24 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brazil
06/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
06/15 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival
06/18 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
06/19 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
06/22 – Milan, IT @ I-Days Festival at Area Expo
06/24 – Padova, IT @ Stadio Euganeo
06/26 – Rome, IT @ Stadio Olimpico
07/01 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
07/03 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena
07/05 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbuhne
07/07 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/10 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau St. Jordi
07/12 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/14 – Lisbon PT @ NOS Alive Festival
08/08 – Seattle, WA @ Safeco Field
08/10 – Seattle, WA @ Safeco Field
08/13 – Missoula, MT @ Washington Grizzly Stadium
08/18 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
08/20 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
09/02 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
09/04 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park