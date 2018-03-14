Pearl Jam pay tribute to Chris Cornell at first concert of 2018: Video + Setlist

Pearl Jam, photo by David Brendan Hall

Pearl Jam returned to the stage last night at the Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile. As it marked the band’s first live performance in nearly two years, the 30-song set featured several notable moments.

For the first time as a band, Pearl Jam paid tribute to Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, who passed away in May 2017. The band memorialized their longtime friend and bandmate with a somber performance of “Come Back” from their 2006 self-titled album. “This is for Chris,” Vedder said in introducing the song.

Last night also marked the live debut of Pearl Jam’s new single, “Can’t Deny Me”. Speaking in Spanish, Vedder dedicated the performance to “the incredible students in Florida, and the United States, who survived a terrible tragedy. We will all be protesting tomorrow throughout the United States,” he said, referencing the nationwide school walkout in protest of gun violence. Vedder singled out Emma Gonzalez, the Parkland survivor who has emerged as a vocal advocate for gun control. “We support you all, and Emma Gonzalez, we love you. We’d like to play this for them, and us,” he concluded.

Setlist:

Release

Of the Girl

Low Light

Animal

Mind Your Manners

Hail Hail

Love Boat Captain

Corduroy

Dissident

Even Flow

Present Tense

Given to Fly

Garden

The Fixer

Eruption (Van Halen cover)

Lightning Bolt

Can’t Deny Me (Live debut)

Porch

Encore:

Around the Bend

Footsteps

Come Back (Dedicated to Chris Cornell)

Crazy Mary (Victoria Williams cover)

Do the Evolution

Better Man

Black

Comfortably Numb (Pink Floyd cover)

Alive

Encore 2:

Last Kiss (Wayne Cochran cover)

Baba O’Riley (The Who cover)

Indifference

Pearl Jam’s South American tour continues tomorrow night in Buenos Aires, Argentina. They’ve got further shows scheduled this summer and by then, they may have released a new album. See the full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Pearl Jam 2018 Tour Dates:

03/16 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

03/18 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

03/21 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Maracana Stadium

03/24 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brazil

06/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

06/15 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival

06/18 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

06/19 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

06/22 – Milan, IT @ I-Days Festival at Area Expo

06/24 – Padova, IT @ Stadio Euganeo

06/26 – Rome, IT @ Stadio Olimpico

07/01 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

07/03 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena

07/05 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbuhne

07/07 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/10 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau St. Jordi

07/12 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/14 – Lisbon PT @ NOS Alive Festival

08/08 – Seattle, WA @ Safeco Field

08/10 – Seattle, WA @ Safeco Field

08/13 – Missoula, MT @ Washington Grizzly Stadium

08/18 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

08/20 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

09/02 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

09/04 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park