Pearl Jam perform Jane’s Addiction’s “Mountain Song” with Perry Farrell: Watch

Pearl Jam closed out the Latin American leg of their 2018 world tour with a headlining performance at Lollapalooza Brasil on Saturday night. Early on in the set, the band brought Lollapalooza founder Perry Farrell on stage and serenaded him with a massive singalong of “Happy Birthday” (Ferrell turns 59 years old later this week). Farrell then joined Pearl Jam for a performance of Jane’s Addicition’s “Mountain Song”. Catch the replay below.

With a new album on the way, Pearl Jam will resume touring in Europe and the US this summer. Farrell, meanwhile, is busy prepping his bonkers new Las Vegas attraction, Kind Heaven.