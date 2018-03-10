Pearl Jam unleash surprise new single “Can’t Deny Me”: Stream

Next week, Pearl Jam are set to launch a South American tour. In anticipation, they’ve just let loose a brand new single via their official Ten Club fan club. Entitled “Can’t Deny Me”, it’s a politically charged rocker that sees Eddie Vedder taking some not so veiled shots at America’s current commander in chief. “You may be rich but you can’t deny me/ Got nothing but the will to survive,” he sings at one point. “The country you are representing/ Condition critical,” goes another line. Listen to a preview below, and hear the full song here.
Following the South American leg, Pearl Jam shows will play shows and festivals in the US and Europe this summer. See the full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.
Pearl Jam 2018 Tour Dates:
03/16 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile
03/18 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina
03/21 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Maracana Stadium
03/24 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brazil
06/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
06/15 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival
06/18 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
06/19 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
06/22 – Milan, IT @ I-Days Festival at Area Expo
06/24 – Padova, IT @ Stadio Euganeo
06/26 – Rome, IT @ Stadio Olimpico
07/01 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
07/03 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena
07/05 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbuhne
07/07 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/10 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau St. Jordi
07/12 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/14 – Lisbon PT @ NOS Alive Festival
08/08 – Seattle, WA @ Safeco Field
08/10 – Seattle, WA @ Safeco Field
08/13 – Missoula, MT @ Washington Grizzly Stadium
08/18 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
08/20 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
09/02 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
09/04 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park