Pearl Jam unleash surprise new single “Can’t Deny Me”: Stream

Pearl Jam, photo by David Brendan Hall

Next week, Pearl Jam are set to launch a South American tour. In anticipation, they’ve just let loose a brand new single via their official Ten Club fan club. Entitled “Can’t Deny Me”, it’s a politically charged rocker that sees Eddie Vedder taking some not so veiled shots at America’s current commander in chief. “You may be rich but you can’t deny me/ Got nothing but the will to survive,” he sings at one point. “The country you are representing/ Condition critical,” goes another line. Listen to a preview below, and hear the full song here.

Following the South American leg, Pearl Jam shows will play shows and festivals in the US and Europe this summer. See the full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Pearl Jam 2018 Tour Dates:

03/16 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

03/18 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

03/21 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Maracana Stadium

03/24 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brazil

06/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

06/15 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival

06/18 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

06/19 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

06/22 – Milan, IT @ I-Days Festival at Area Expo

06/24 – Padova, IT @ Stadio Euganeo

06/26 – Rome, IT @ Stadio Olimpico

07/01 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

07/03 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena

07/05 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbuhne

07/07 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/10 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau St. Jordi

07/12 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/14 – Lisbon PT @ NOS Alive Festival

08/08 – Seattle, WA @ Safeco Field

08/10 – Seattle, WA @ Safeco Field

08/13 – Missoula, MT @ Washington Grizzly Stadium

08/18 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

08/20 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

09/02 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

09/04 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park