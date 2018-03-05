Menu
Perfume Genius shares three new songs, “Jory”, “Lulla”, and “Onscreen”: Stream

A trio of ambient songs paired with vintage porn B-reel footage

by
on March 05, 2018, 10:37am
Perfume Genius, photo by Philip Cosores
Perfume Genius, photo by Philip Cosores

Over the last week, Perfume Genius has quietly been uploading new music to his YouTube channel. There are currently three fresh tracks, “Jory”, “Lulla”, and “Onscreen”, each paired with what looks like some vintage pornography B-reel clips. Instead of the booming art pop of Perfume Genius’ recent and wonderful No Shape, the songs are ambient dreamscapes of electronics and muffled, nearly unintelligible vocals.

Take a listen to all the songs below, though be forewarned the visuals are NSFW.

Perfume Genius has a full spring and summer tour schedule coming up supporting No Shape, including dates with David Byrne and appearances at Boston Calling, Sasquatch!, and Coachella. Find his full itinerary here.

