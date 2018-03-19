Peter Dinklage confirmed for Avengers: Infinity War

Peter Dinklage will be in Avengers: Infinity War

Reports seeped out last year that Peter Dinklage was in talks to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Infinity War. Marvel/Disney still haven’t said a word about the casting, but the latest poster for the film confirms that the Game of Thrones star indeed has a role in the blockbuster.

Released over the weekend, the new poster finds Dinklage’s name placed between Idris Elba’s (another pleasant surprise confirmation) and Benedict Wong’s. Here’s a closeup:

The only question that remains is who exactly he’ll be playing. Images of Dinklage getting his hair dyed a fiery red appeared last year, leading many fans to believe he was joining Infinity War as Pip the Troll. The character is a hard-drinking bit of comic relief who frequently hangs around Adam Warlock, a major player in the comic book Infinity stories who was teased at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Having the actor play a character so similar to GoT’s Tyrion Lannister may be a bit on the nose for Marvel, though. Other possibilities batted around by fans include Starfox, Thanos’ brother and frequent Avengers member; or maybe even Mephisto, Marvel’s Devil, whom Thanos tries to make a lackey in his plans to kill off half of the universe. Or who knows, maybe he voices one of Thanos’ Black Order, as we still don’t know any casting related to the four henchmen.

Whomever he ends up playing, Dinklage is joining an absolutely massive cast that also includes Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Anthony Mackie (Falcon), Paul Bettany (Vision), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr. Strange), Josh Brolin (Thans), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chadwich Boseman (Black Panther), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Racoon), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Karen Gillan (Nebula), and Benicio Del Toro (The Collector).

Jeremy Renner and Paul Rudd are expected to return as Hawkeye and Ant-Man, respectively, but have been noticeably absent from any of the film’s promotional material. Well, maybe Ant-Man’s been there all along and we just can’t see him. We’ll find out for sure when Avengers: Infinity War opens on April 27th.

Revisit the final trailer below.