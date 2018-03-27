Phoenix announce Los Angeles residency

Phoenix have announced a new Los Angeles concert residency in continued support of Ti Amo, one of the best albums of 2017. The five-night stand is slated to take place at the Fonda Theatre on September 6th, 7th, 10th, 11th, and 12th.
This LA run follows similar back-to-back stints in both Paris (in May) and Brooklyn (in July). The LA residency in particular — festively dubbed Ti Amo LA! A Very “Speciale” Night with Phoenix — will boast bonus goodies such as special guests, gelato, and exclusive merchandise.
Tickets will be available for purchase beginning Friday, March 30th. Find the French indie pop outfit’s full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.
Phoenix 2018 Tour Dates:
03/27 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
04/21 – Seoul, KR @ Blue Square
04/23 – Tokyo, JP @ Toyosu Pit
04/24 – Tokyo, JP @ Toyosu Pit
04/26 – Osaka, JP @ Zepp Osaka Bayside
04/27 – Taipei, TW @ Legacy Max
04/30 – Beijing, CN @ Grammy Festival Beijing
05/25 – London, UK @ All Points East
05/26 – Paris, FR @ La Gaîté Lyrique
05/27 – Paris, FR @ La Gaîté Lyrique
05/29 – Paris, FR @ La Gaîté Lyrique
05/30 – Paris, FR @ La Gaîté Lyrique
05/31 – Paris, FR @ La Gaîté Lyrique
06/02 – Nimes, FR @ This Is Not A Love Song
06/13 – Lyon, FR @ Les Nuits de Fourviere
06/15 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest
06/16 – Oslo, NO @ Piknik I Parken
07/03 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
07/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
07/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
07/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
07/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
07/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
07/12 – Quebec, ON @ Festival d’été de Québec
07/21 – Biarritz, FR @ Biarritz En Ete Festival
07/26 – Madrid, ES @ Noches del Botanico
07/27 – Benidorm, ES @ Low Festival
08/19 – Saint Malo, FR @ La Route Du Rock Festival
09/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre
09/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre
09/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre
09/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre
09/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre
09/14-12 – Denver, CO @ Grandoozy
Revisit their “Ti Amo Speciale” short film in which they perform “J-Boy”, “Goodbye Soleli”, and a stripped down rendition of “Ti Amo”: