Phoenix announce Los Angeles residency

Phoenix, photo by David Brendan Hall

Phoenix have announced a new Los Angeles concert residency in continued support of Ti Amo, one of the best albums of 2017. The five-night stand is slated to take place at the Fonda Theatre on September 6th, 7th, 10th, 11th, and 12th.

This LA run follows similar back-to-back stints in both Paris (in May) and Brooklyn (in July). The LA residency in particular — festively dubbed Ti Amo LA! A Very “Speciale” Night with Phoenix — will boast bonus goodies such as special guests, gelato, and exclusive merchandise.

Tickets will be available for purchase beginning Friday, March 30th. Find the French indie pop outfit’s full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Phoenix 2018 Tour Dates:

03/27 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

04/21 – Seoul, KR @ Blue Square

04/23 – Tokyo, JP @ Toyosu Pit

04/24 – Tokyo, JP @ Toyosu Pit

04/26 – Osaka, JP @ Zepp Osaka Bayside

04/27 – Taipei, TW @ Legacy Max

04/30 – Beijing, CN @ Grammy Festival Beijing

05/25 – London, UK @ All Points East

05/26 – Paris, FR @ La Gaîté Lyrique

05/27 – Paris, FR @ La Gaîté Lyrique

05/29 – Paris, FR @ La Gaîté Lyrique

05/30 – Paris, FR @ La Gaîté Lyrique

05/31 – Paris, FR @ La Gaîté Lyrique

06/02 – Nimes, FR @ This Is Not A Love Song

06/13 – Lyon, FR @ Les Nuits de Fourviere

06/15 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest

06/16 – Oslo, NO @ Piknik I Parken

07/03 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

07/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

07/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

07/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

07/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

07/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

07/12 – Quebec, ON @ Festival d’été de Québec

07/21 – Biarritz, FR @ Biarritz En Ete Festival

07/26 – Madrid, ES @ Noches del Botanico

07/27 – Benidorm, ES @ Low Festival

08/19 – Saint Malo, FR @ La Route Du Rock Festival

09/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

09/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

09/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

09/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

09/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

09/14-12 – Denver, CO @ Grandoozy

Revisit their “Ti Amo Speciale” short film in which they perform “J-Boy”, “Goodbye Soleli”, and a stripped down rendition of “Ti Amo”: