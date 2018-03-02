Menu
Phoenix covers Whitney’s “No Woman” for triple j’s Like a Version: Watch

A decidedly modern take on the Chicago country soul outfit's drowsy ballad

by
on March 01, 2018, 7:10pm
Phoenix and Whitney, photos by David Brendan Hall and Heather Kaplan
After aggressively touring North America in support of last year’s Ti Amo, Phoenix are currently making their way through Europe, Asia, and Oceania. Amidst a trio of dates in Australia this past week, the French outfit swung by triple j radio to contribute a cut to the station’s popular Like a Version series, which has pretty much morphed into the go-to destination for innovative covers. Their cover? Whitney’s “No Woman”.

(Read: Top 50 Albums of 2017)

It’s a bold choice for the electro-rockers, as Whitney’s inimitable country soul is as analog as they come. Phoenix’s take quickens the song’s pulse while swapping out the Chicago band’s melancholic strings and bluesy guitar for warm synths and a crisp beat. Watch it below.

After a tour-heavy 2017, Whitney’s just been announced for this year’s Sasquatch! Music Festival. Phoenix’s world tour, meanwhile, resumes this Saturday with a set at New Zealand’s Auckland City Limits. See their remaining dates below. Grab tickets here.

Phoenix 2018 Tour Dates:
03/03 – Auckland, NZ @ Auckland City Limits
03/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Air + Style
03/20 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
03/21 – Zurich, CH @ Volkshaus
03/22 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
03/25 – Manchester, UK @ Academy
03/26 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
03/27 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
04/23 – Tokyo, JP @ Toyosu Pit
04/24 – Tokyo, JP @ Toyosu Pit
04/26 – Osaka, JP @ Zepp Osaka Bayside
04/27 – Taipei, TW @ Legacy Max
05/25 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival
06/15 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest
06/16 – Oslo, NO @ Piknik I Parken
07/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
07/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
07/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
07/27-29 – Benidorm, ES @ Low Festival

