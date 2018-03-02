Phoenix covers Whitney’s “No Woman” for triple j’s Like a Version: Watch

Phoenix and Whitney, photos by David Brendan Hall and Heather Kaplan

After aggressively touring North America in support of last year’s Ti Amo, Phoenix are currently making their way through Europe, Asia, and Oceania. Amidst a trio of dates in Australia this past week, the French outfit swung by triple j radio to contribute a cut to the station’s popular Like a Version series, which has pretty much morphed into the go-to destination for innovative covers. Their cover? Whitney’s “No Woman”.

(Read: Top 50 Albums of 2017)

It’s a bold choice for the electro-rockers, as Whitney’s inimitable country soul is as analog as they come. Phoenix’s take quickens the song’s pulse while swapping out the Chicago band’s melancholic strings and bluesy guitar for warm synths and a crisp beat. Watch it below.

After a tour-heavy 2017, Whitney’s just been announced for this year’s Sasquatch! Music Festival. Phoenix’s world tour, meanwhile, resumes this Saturday with a set at New Zealand’s Auckland City Limits. See their remaining dates below. Grab tickets here.

Phoenix 2018 Tour Dates:

03/03 – Auckland, NZ @ Auckland City Limits

03/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Air + Style

03/20 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

03/21 – Zurich, CH @ Volkshaus

03/22 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

03/25 – Manchester, UK @ Academy

03/26 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

03/27 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

04/23 – Tokyo, JP @ Toyosu Pit

04/24 – Tokyo, JP @ Toyosu Pit

04/26 – Osaka, JP @ Zepp Osaka Bayside

04/27 – Taipei, TW @ Legacy Max

05/25 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival

06/15 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest

06/16 – Oslo, NO @ Piknik I Parken

07/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

07/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

07/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

07/27-29 – Benidorm, ES @ Low Festival