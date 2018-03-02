Phoenix covers Whitney’s “No Woman” for triple j’s Like a Version: Watch

After aggressively touring North America in support of last year’s Ti Amo, Phoenix are currently making their way through Europe, Asia, and Oceania. Amidst a trio of dates in Australia this past week, the French outfit swung by triple j radio to contribute a cut to the station’s popular Like a Version series, which has pretty much morphed into the go-to destination for innovative covers. Their cover? Whitney’s “No Woman”.
It’s a bold choice for the electro-rockers, as Whitney’s inimitable country soul is as analog as they come. Phoenix’s take quickens the song’s pulse while swapping out the Chicago band’s melancholic strings and bluesy guitar for warm synths and a crisp beat. Watch it below.
After a tour-heavy 2017, Whitney’s just been announced for this year’s Sasquatch! Music Festival. Phoenix’s world tour, meanwhile, resumes this Saturday with a set at New Zealand’s Auckland City Limits. See their remaining dates below. Grab tickets here.
Phoenix 2018 Tour Dates:
03/03 – Auckland, NZ @ Auckland City Limits
03/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Air + Style
03/20 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
03/21 – Zurich, CH @ Volkshaus
03/22 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
03/25 – Manchester, UK @ Academy
03/26 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
03/27 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
04/23 – Tokyo, JP @ Toyosu Pit
04/24 – Tokyo, JP @ Toyosu Pit
04/26 – Osaka, JP @ Zepp Osaka Bayside
04/27 – Taipei, TW @ Legacy Max
05/25 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival
06/15 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest
06/16 – Oslo, NO @ Piknik I Parken
07/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
07/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
07/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
07/27-29 – Benidorm, ES @ Low Festival