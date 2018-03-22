Pink Floyd announce remastered vinyl reissue of live album Pulse

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour, Nick Mason, and Richard Wright

Just a few weeks after it was revealed that a mono reissue of Pink Floyd’sThe Piper At The Gates of Dawn would be one of Record Store Day’s exclusive releases, the legendary rock outfit have announced yet another vinyl reissue. On May 18th, a remastered edition of live album Pulse will be available as a 4-LP box set, making it the album’s first vinyl reissue since it was first released in 1995.

Featuring audio remastered from the original tapes by James Guthrie, Joel Plante and Bernie Grundman, the songs will be pressed on 180-gram wax and ensconced in individual inner and outer sleeves. As on the live recording’s original cassette release, this edition will also include “One Of These Days”, which wasn’t included on the CD version. There’s also a 52-page hardback photo book, as well as artwork that’s been recreated by Hipgnosis’ Aubrey Powell and Peter Curzon. Curzon, it should be noted, worked on the original packaging with late Hipgnosis cofounder Storm Thorgerson.

Pulse is comprised of audio culled from Pink Floyd’s 1994 tour in support of The Division Bell, with David Gilmour, Nick Mason, and Richard Wright cycling through cuts from that album in addition to a full performance of The Dark Side of the Moon.

Pre-orders for the box set are ongoing here.