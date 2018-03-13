Menu
Pitchfork Music Festival reveals 2018 lineup: Tame Impala, Fleet Foxes, and Ms. Lauryn Hill to headline

The War on Drugs, Courtney Barnett, Chaka Khan, Noname, Earl Sweatshirt, Blood Orange, Saba, and Japandroids are also confirmed to play the Chicago festival

on March 13, 2018, 10:44am
Tame Impala, photo by Philip Cosores
Pitchfork Music Festival has revealed its 2018 lineup. The three-day event goes down from July 20th-22nd at Chicago’s Union Park.

This year’s headliners include Tame Impala, Fleet Foxes, and Ms. Lauryn Hill, who will stage a special 20th anniversary performance of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Other notable acts include The War on Drugs, Courtney Barnett, Chaka Khan, Noname, Earl Sweatshirt, Saba, Blood Orange, Japandroids, DRAM, Mount Kimbie, Big Thief, Open Mike Eagle, Smino, Kweku Collins, Zola Jesus, Moses Sumney, Kelela, (Sandy) Alex G, Japanese Breakfast, Melkbelly, and Nnamdi Ogbonnaya, among others.

Single-day and three-day passes are now on sale through the festival’s website. You can also grab them via StubHub.

Watch Fleet Foxes perform “Crack-Up” with Iceland’s Graduale Nobili:

