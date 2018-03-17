Porno For Pyros to reunite at Perry Farrell’s bonkers Las Vegas attraction

Porno For Pyros

Some might say the lede was buried in all these reports of Kind Heaven, Jane’s Addiction frontman and Lollapalooza founder Perry Ferrell‘s bonkers Las Vegas entertainment hub. Amidst all the talk of Southeast Asian culture, virtual wrestling monkeys and Farrell-starring holographic porn was the revelation that, according to Deadline, Farrell’s long-defunct Porno For Pyros would be reuniting.

Porno for Pyros began after Jane’s Addiction first split in 1991 and released two albums before splitting up themselves in 1998. Farrell has been teasing a reunion for years now, and it appears it’ll happen within this hologram-heavy melange of “music, food, danger, fashion, exoticism, exploration, mystery and spiritual enlightenment.” Jane’s Addiction is also slated to perform on the complex’s five music venues, as are “Southeast Asian bands performing in the U.S. for the first time.” It’s also reported, however, that some bands will perform live while others—including, we’re guessing, will.i.am—will manifest as holograms.

(Ranking: Every Alternative Rock No. 1 Hit from Worst to Best)

Farrell is teaming with Miramax president Cary Granat, Star Wars visual effects pioneer Ed Jones, and Caesars Entertainment for Kind Heaven, which evokes Westworld in the promise of its “Hollywood-style storytelling and wearable tech.” The 100,000 square foot project is slated to open in 2019 at The LINQ Promenade, but we wouldn’t be all that surprised if the whole thing goes the way of Jodorowsky’s Dune.

Porno for Pyros’ last album was 1996’s Good God’s Urge. Below, watch their video for single “Tahitian Moon”.