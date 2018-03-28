Post Animal share video for new sludge-psych single “Gelatin Mode”: Watch

Post Animal -- " Gelatin Mode" video

Chicago psych outfit Post Animal are a few weeks away from hitting the road in support of their debut album, When I Think Of You In A Castle. Though contributing member Joe Keery will be too busy working on Stranger Things season three to join them, he does sing on the record’s latest single, “Gelatin Mode”.

The track sees Keery trading vocals with bassist Dalton Allison as the two sing about freeing their minds so they can “open wide and see the world from each and every other side.” Not only are they expanding their consciousness, but the band dips into some sonic territories that differ from the peppy lead track “Ralphie”. Here, Post Animal’s psych-pop gets drenched in sludge thanks to shredding riffs and sudden shifts in tempo. A sense of melody is definitely still present, but it’s overall a much heavier, yelping sound.

“Gelatin Mode” comes via a video co-directed by the band and Alec Basse. In the goofy, snowy action spoof of a clip, two big-nosed brothers must track down their estranged sibling at the behest of their powerful father. The fleeing man finds sanctuary and a mentor in a tucked away cabin — but not everything is as it seems. Check out the video below.

When I Think Of You In A Castle is due out on April 20th via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here, and check out the band’s tour itinerary here.