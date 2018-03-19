Pussy Riot protest Putin’s presidential victory with new song, “ELECTIONS”: Stream

Pussy Riot - "ELECTIONS" Video

Sunday saw Vladimir Putin win another six years as Russia’s president thanks to what we’re sure was a completely legitimate execution of democracy. As predictable as his victory was, it’s equally unsurprising that one of his most vocal opponents, the political punks Pussy Riot, had a song and video ready for release as soon as the results were announced.

Entitled “ELECTIONS” the CHAIKA-produced track is a grimy, industrial hip-hop harangue against Putin and his reign. Sung entirely in Russian, some of the lyrics translate into a direct call of defiance: “Six years we’re gonna fight, fight/ We’re not gonna obey during this term.” The accompanying clip features paintings by Oleg Navalny, who’s serving a three-and-a-half year prison term and happens to be the brother of Putin’s greatest political rival, Alexey Navalny. (Navalny was barred from running in the election.)

The song follows “Bad Apples”, which Pussy Riot shared earlier this month. Check out the video below.

Pussy Riot, who are currently touring North America, also shared a message along with the video. They insinuated that the Russian elections were rigged and listed out Putin’s failures over the last 18 years:

“What 18 years of Putin’s power has brought to us?

Arrests, poisonings, tortures, murders of political activists. Institutional corruption which is HUGE. Total erosion of democratic institutions. Giant economic inequality. Worsening of prison conditions. Environmental catastrophe in lots of industrial regions of Russia. Censorship everywhere – in media, in education, in internet, in people’s heads. Self-censorship, caused by fear.

You should not be deceived, this event on 18th of March is not elections. Falsifications, eliminations of political opponents, Kremlin-controlled media leave no chance to anybody except Putin.”

Below, find the fully translated lyrics to “ELECTION”.

6 years we gonna fight

6 years we not gonna obey

6 years i gonna start a gang

6 years we’re not gonna eat slop scraps

6 years we’re gonna fight fight

We’re not gonna obey during this term

6 years i gonna start a gang

Cops you’d better eat your slops food by yourself

The shameless in power

Power power power power

Stealing as much as they can

Power power power power

Even a thief has a sense of dignity

Steal steal steal steal

If you’re unarmed they’re likely to assault you

6 years we’re gonna fight

6 years we’re not gonna obey

6 years i gonna start a gang

6 years we’re not gonna eat scraps

6 years is the time of palace wars

Term term term term

There are lots of discontented in high-security regime

Term term term term

A coup’s happening, the Kremlin’s extremely nervous

We were given 6 years illegitimately

A dead body’s in the detention centre

Our criminal case was fabricated

We were given 6 years of high-security regime illegitimately

6 years we gonna fight

6 years we not gonna obey

6 years i gonna start a gang

6 years we’re not gonna eat scraps

6 years we’re gonna fight fight

We’re not gonna obey during this term

6 years i gonna start a gang

Cops you’d better eat your slops food by yourself