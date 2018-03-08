Pussy Riot share new single “Bad Apples”: Stream

Pussy Riot // photo by David Brendan Hall

Earlier this week, Pussy Riot kicked off their first-ever North American tour. Now, the politically-inclined feminist collective has shared a new song entitled “Bad Apples”.

Pussy Riot first debuted the track in December during their first US shows in Los Angeles. Produced by Dave Sitek, it features a thumping drum beat and swirling synths while Nadya Tolokonnikova-led group addresses the “bad apples” with snarling lyrics like “Dumb fools/ Drunk on power/ Dirty thieves/ Tiny cowards/ You would not act like this in front of your kids.”

In the Matt Creed-directed video for the song, Tolokonnikova brings the concept to life by chopping up apples with a kitchen knife and stuffing the slices into her mouth with her bloodied fingers. Check it out below.

Pussy Riot describes their North American trek as a “live music performance art tour” featuring a “subversive mix of activist art and live set.” Upcoming stops include Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, as well as appearances at Boston Calling festival and Vive Latino in Mexico City. check out the full itinerary here.