Q-Tip and Demi Lovato cover Elton John’s “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”: Watch

Q-Tip, photo by Philip Cosores

Two tribute albums celebrating the storied career of Elton John were announced on Thursday. One is called Revamp and sees pop and rock oriented artists tackling the piano legend; the other, titled Restoration, features country-style covers. Today, fans are getting a sneak peek at the former thanks to Q-Tip and Demi Lovato, who have collaborated on an updated version of “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”.

Here, the A Tribe Called Quest rapper and the “Tell Me You Love Me” pop star reimagine John’s 1976 hit with a lot less piano and a lot more soulful, funky bounce. It’s probably not the kind of update longtime John listeners were expecting, but perhaps that’s the whole point of these tribute LPs.

“It’s always a huge compliment when an artist loves your song enough to take the time and effort to rework it,” John said in a press release. “It means that our music is still relevant and ultimately that our songs continue to reach new audiences. We’re humbled and thank them all for their generosity.”

Check out Q and Lovato’s cover below via its official music video, which features a dance party in an underground ’70s club.

Revamp, which also includes contributions from Queens of the Stone Age, Lady Gaga, Coldplay, The Killers, and Florence and the Machine, arrives in stores April 6th. Both tribute albums come ahead of John’s lengthy farewell tour.

Revamp Tracklist:

01. Bennie and The Jets — Elton John, P!nk, Logic

02. We All Fall In Love Sometimes — Coldplay

03. I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues — Alessia Cara

04. Candle In The Wind — Ed Sheeran

05. Tiny Dancer — Florence And The Machine

06. Someone Saved My Life Tonight — Mumford and Sons

07. Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word — Mary J. Blige

08. Don’t Go Breaking My Heart — Q Tip feat. Demi Lovato

09. Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters — The Killers

10. Daniel — Sam Smith

11. Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me — Miley Cyrus

12. Your Song — Lady Gaga

13. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road — Queens of the Stone Age