Q-Tip set to portray Miles Davis in new theater production My Funny Valentine

Q-Tip, photo by Philip Cosores

A Tribe Called Quest’s own Q-Tip has been tapped to portray music legend Miles Davis in a new theater production called My Funny Valentine.

Years in the making, its script was penned by Nelson George and “imagines a fateful day in the life of the late great Miles Davis in the early ’80s.” A synopsis further explains:

“By responding to a fan’s letter the trumpeter ignites a chain of life altering events. The role of Miles will be played by a musician who has innovated in his own career and brings a special insight into the mind of a creative artist.”

The production is being presented by There Was Sound, a multi-media screenplay reading series founded by actresses Cassandra Freeman and Margot Bingham and George. “Their intention is to showcase unproduced but captivating screenplays utilizing gifted actors, sound design and video projections. So while it’s not cinema, each There Was Sound event will provide an unique audio/visual experience.”

So far, the only scheduled performance is set for March 26th at Joe’s Pub in New York City.

My Funny Valentine is the title of both a song and live album released by Davis in the ’50s and ’60s, respectively. The jazz trumpeter died in 1991 at the age of 65.

Q-Tip recently teamed up with Demi Lovato to cover Elton John’s “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”. He and ATCQ released We got it from Here… Thank You 4 Your service in 2016.