QOTSA, Florence + the Machine, Q-Tip contribute to Elton John tribute album, Revamp

Artwork for Elton John's Revamp tribute album

Ahead of his lengthy farewell tour, Elton John’s legendary career will be celebrated this spring with two new tribute records. Highlighting John’s decades-long writing partnership with Bernie Taupin, each album will find the pair’s music reimagined in completely different styles: Revamp is pop and rock focused while Restoration features country artists. Both are due out April 6th via Island Records and Universal Music Group Nashville, respectively.

The Rocket Man himself curated Revamp, even reworking the classic “Bennie and the Jets” with Pink and Logic. The impressive list of contributors also includes Coldplay, Q Tip with Demi Lovato, The Killers, Queens of the Stone Age, Mumford and Sons, Florence and the Machine, Mary J. Blige, Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, Sam Smith, and Alessia Cara.

Miley Cyrus covered “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me”, but also did “The Bitch is Back” for Restoration. The country tribute was Taupin’s half of the project and features the likes of Chris Stapleton, Dierks Bentley, Dolly Parton, Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, Emmylou Harris and Roseanne Cash, Lee Ann Womack, and others.

“It’s always a huge compliment when an artist loves your song enough to take the time and effort to rework it,” John said in a press release. “As songwriters, Bernie and myself are thrilled when singers we admire and respect as much as those on Revamp and Restoration choose to add their own unique twist in the process. It means that our music is still relevant and ultimately that our songs continue to reach new audiences. We’re humbled and thank them all for their generosity.”

The complete tracklist and album art for each album can be seen below.

Revamp Artwork:

Revamp Tracklist:

01. Bennie and The Jets — Elton John, P!nk, Logic

02. We All Fall In Love Sometimes — Coldplay

03. I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues — Alessia Cara

04. Candle In The Wind — Ed Sheeran

05. Tiny Dancer — Florence And The Machine

06. Someone Saved My Life Tonight — Mumford and Sons

07. Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word — Mary J. Blige

08. Don’t Go Breaking My Heart — Q Tip feat. Demi Lovato

09. Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters — The Killers

10. Daniel — Sam Smith

11. Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me — Miley Cyrus

12. Your Song — Lady Gaga

13. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road — Queens of the Stone Age

Restoration Artwork:

Restoration Tracklist:

01. Rocket Man – Little Big Town

02. Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters – Maren Morris

03. Sacrifice – Don Henley and Vince Gill

04. Take Me To The Pilot – Brothers Osborne

05. My Father’s Gun – Miranda Lambert

06. I Want Love – Chris Stapleton

07. Honky Cat – Lee Ann Womack

08. Roy Rogers – Kacey Musgraves

09. Please – Rhonda Vincent and Dolly Parton

10. The Bitch Is Back – Miley Cyrus

11. Sad Songs (Say So Much) – Dierks Bentley

12. This Train Don’t Stop – Rosanne Cash and Emmylou Harris

13. Border Song – Willie Nelson

In addition to the albums, a tribute concert dubbed Elton John: I’m Still Standing A Grammy Salute is scheduled to air April 10th at 9:00-11:00 ET/PT on CBS. Many of the album contributors — including Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Lambert, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, and Cara — will also be part of the live performance. John Legend, Kesha, Shawn Mendes, and SZA are also set to make appearances.