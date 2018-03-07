Quebec City Summer Fest 2018 lineup: Foo Fighters, Lorde, Neil Young, and Beck

Foo Fighters (photo by David Brendan Hall), Lorde, and Neil Young

Le Festival d’été de Québec (aka the Quebec City Summer Fest) has revealed its 2018 lineup. Taking place July 5th – 15th in Quebec City, the massive Canadian festival boasts over 250 performances at 10 indoor and outdoor venues.

Among the notable artists playing: Foo Fighters, Neil Young, Lorde, Beck, The Weeknd, Future, Dave Matthews Band, Sturgill Simpson, Phoenix, The War on Drugs, Car Seat Headrest, Greta Van Fleet, Brockhampton, Chromeo, M. Ward, PUP, and METZ.

The lineup also includes Avenged Sevenfold, Busta Rhymes, Cyndi Lauper, Tory Lanez, Bonobo, Femi Kuti & The Positive Force, John Butler Trio, Yamantaka // Sonic Titan, Sum 41, Con Brio, Frank Turner, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Jain, London On Da Track, and more.

The full 11-day festival pass is priced at just $100 CA through June 4th. If you break that down, the cost of a ticket comes out to less than $8 per day! Click here for more info on the various ticket packages.