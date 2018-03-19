Queens of the Stone Age share delirious video for “Head Like a Haunted House”: Watch

Queens of the Stone Age just wrapped up a slew of South American dates with Foo Fighters and are celebrating their return to the states with a brand new video for Villains’ highlight “Head Like a Haunted House”. Frequent collaborator Liam Lynch takes the song’s title quite literally, his clip for the track subjecting frontman Josh Homme to a whole host of spectral entities.
Skeletons, bloody butcher knives, and a green, disembodied hand that’s somehow more lewd than the one from Evil Dead 2 haunt the rocker as his animated avatar pivots from room to room. Check out it below:
Queens kick off the next leg of their ongoing world tour on Wednesday with two sold-out nights at San Diego’s The Observatory North Park. From there, they’ll appear at numerous festivals and venues with the likes of Wolf Alice and Royal Blood in tow. See the full list of updated dates below, and grab tickets here.
Queens of the Stone Age 2018 Tour Dates:
03/21 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
03/22 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
03/23 – Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival
03/25 – Houston, TX @ In Bloom Festival
03/28 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik
03/29 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik
04/21 – Monterrey, MX @ Pa’l Norte Festival
04/24 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater %
04/25 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at the Irving Music Factory %
04/26 – Shreveport, LA @ Municipal Auditorium %
04/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre %
04/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
05/01 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater %
05/02 – Saint Petersburgh, FL @ Mahaffey Theater %
05/04 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival
05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
05/06 – Concord, NC@ Carolina Rebellion
05/17 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *
05/18 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *
05/20 – Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre *
05/22 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field *
05/24 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens *
05/25 – Rochester, NY @ Rochester Dome Arena *
05/26-27 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
06/08 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival
06/09 – Gotenburg, SE @ Liseberg
06/10 – Stockholm, SE @ Grona Lund
06/12 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest
06/15 – Luxembourg @ Rockhal
06/16 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Open Air Im Kulturpark
06/19 – Warsaw, PL @ Torwar Arena
06/20 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin
06/21 – Budapest, HR @ Budapest Park Open Air
06/23 – Lucca, IT @ Lucca Summer Festival
06/24 – Milan, IT @ I-Days Festival
06/25 – Zagreb, HR @ InMusic Festival
06/27 – Dreseden, DE @ Elbufer
06/29 – Beuningen, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole
06/30 – London, UK @ Finsbury Park &
07/05 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/06 – Arras, FR @ Main Square Festival
07/07 – Beflort, FR @ Les Eurockeennes Festival
07/08-09 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival
07/13 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
07/14 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
08/18 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic
* = w/ Royal Blood
% = w/ Wolf Alice
& = w/ Iggy Pop, Run the Jewels, and The Hives