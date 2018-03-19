Queens of the Stone Age share delirious video for “Head Like a Haunted House”: Watch

Queens of the Stone Age's "Head Like a Haunted House" video

Queens of the Stone Age just wrapped up a slew of South American dates with Foo Fighters and are celebrating their return to the states with a brand new video for Villains’ highlight “Head Like a Haunted House”. Frequent collaborator Liam Lynch takes the song’s title quite literally, his clip for the track subjecting frontman Josh Homme to a whole host of spectral entities.

Skeletons, bloody butcher knives, and a green, disembodied hand that’s somehow more lewd than the one from Evil Dead 2 haunt the rocker as his animated avatar pivots from room to room. Check out it below:

Queens kick off the next leg of their ongoing world tour on Wednesday with two sold-out nights at San Diego’s The Observatory North Park. From there, they’ll appear at numerous festivals and venues with the likes of Wolf Alice and Royal Blood in tow. See the full list of updated dates below, and grab tickets here.

Queens of the Stone Age 2018 Tour Dates:

03/21 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

03/22 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

03/23 – Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival

03/25 – Houston, TX @ In Bloom Festival

03/28 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik

03/29 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik

04/21 – Monterrey, MX @ Pa’l Norte Festival

04/24 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater %

04/25 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at the Irving Music Factory %

04/26 – Shreveport, LA @ Municipal Auditorium %

04/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre %

04/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

05/01 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater %

05/02 – Saint Petersburgh, FL @ Mahaffey Theater %

05/04 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival

05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/06 – Concord, NC@ Carolina Rebellion

05/17 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *

05/18 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *

05/20 – Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre *

05/22 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field *

05/24 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens *

05/25 – Rochester, NY @ Rochester Dome Arena *

05/26-27 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

06/08 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival

06/09 – Gotenburg, SE @ Liseberg

06/10 – Stockholm, SE @ Grona Lund

06/12 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest

06/15 – Luxembourg @ Rockhal

06/16 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Open Air Im Kulturpark

06/19 – Warsaw, PL @ Torwar Arena

06/20 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin

06/21 – Budapest, HR @ Budapest Park Open Air

06/23 – Lucca, IT @ Lucca Summer Festival

06/24 – Milan, IT @ I-Days Festival

06/25 – Zagreb, HR @ InMusic Festival

06/27 – Dreseden, DE @ Elbufer

06/29 – Beuningen, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole

06/30 – London, UK @ Finsbury Park &

07/05 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/06 – Arras, FR @ Main Square Festival

07/07 – Beflort, FR @ Les Eurockeennes Festival

07/08-09 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival

07/13 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/14 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

08/18 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic

* = w/ Royal Blood

% = w/ Wolf Alice

& = w/ Iggy Pop, Run the Jewels, and The Hives