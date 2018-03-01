Menu
Rae Sremmurd team up with Juicy J on “Powerglide”, share solo singles “Hurt to Look” and “Brxnks Truck”: Stream

From their upcoming triple album, SR3MM

by
on March 01, 2018, 3:40pm
0 comments
Rae Sremmurd
Rae Sremmurd

Rae Sremmurd are gearing up to release their ambitious triple album, SR3MM, featuring a self-titled group release and two solo projects: Swae Lee’s Swaecation and Slim Jxmmi’s Jxmtro. Today, they’ve shared the first single from each standalone full-length: “Powerglide”, “Hurt to Look”, and “Brxnks Truck”.

(Read: Here’s Why Migos, Drake, and Rae Sremmurd Are Releasing These Giant, Bloated Records)

First up is the Juicy J-assisted “Powerglide”, which reworks Three 6 Mafia’s 2005 hit, “Side 2 Side”. Swae Lee’s solo track, “Hurt to Look”, is a dance track featuring smooth vocals from the younger brother about the up-and-downs of a relationship. To close things out, Slim Jxmmi gets rowdy over a booming Mike WiLL Made It beat.

The highly anticipated SR3MM follows Rae Sremmurd’s 2016 effort, SremmLife 2, and will include the previously released single, “T’d Up”. Its release date is currently unannounced.

