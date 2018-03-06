Rage Against the Machine’s 2000 Democratic National Convention protest concert to be released on vinyl

Rage Against the Machine

For this year’s Record Store Day, a very special rarity from Rage Against the Machine is being let loose from the vault: a live recording of their 2000 concert protesting the American political party system.

Zach de la Rocha, Tom Morello & co. threw down a riotous concert in Los Angeles, holding it directly across from the Staples Center where the Democratic National Convention was being held. Their set, available in recorded form for the first time ever, features a total of six songs, including The Battle of Los Angeles hits “Testify”, “Guerrilla Radio”, and “Sleep Now in the Fire”.

YouTube channel BVMTV, which has some footage from that day, described the events leading up to the protest concert:

Rage Against the Machine (RATM) played a free concert in protest of the two-party system. The band had been considering playing a protest concert there since April of that year.In the months leading up to the convention, cable channel MTV began planning a large, free concert to take place in downtown Los Angeles as a part of its “Choose or Lose” campaign aimed at getting youth out to vote. MTV decided that popular rock group RATM would be the ideal marquee band. However, RATM’s aggressive political message combined with the title of its most recent album, The Battle of Los Angeles, caused serious concerns from LA city leaders. MTV’s applications for staging the concert were denied by the city and the channel eventually gave up its attempts to plan one. After MTV’s attempts failed, a number of protest groups agreed to give their one hour time allotments on the stage in the Protest Zone. RATM was offered prime time slots coinciding with the marquee speaker on the opening night of the convention, then-President Bill Clinton.

Check out video below.

A total of 5000 vinyl copies of Live At The Democratic National Convention 2000 will be available come RSD, which is set for April 21st. The indomitable Run the Jewels are this year’s Global Ambassador. For more information on exclusive releases, head here.

Live At The Democratic National Convention 2000 Artwork:

Live At The Democratic National Convention 2000 Tracklist:

01. Bulls on Parade

02. Testify

03. Guerilla Radio

04. Sleep Now in the Fire

05. Freedom

06. Killing in the Name