Real Estate announce new US tour dates for this summer

Real Estate, photo by Philip Cosores

Real Estate just wrapped up a series of shows last month, and now the easygoing indie outfit has announced a new batch of North American dates in support of last year’s In Mind.

The 10-date trek ventures through the midwest and east coast, wrapping up on June 14th at Providence’s Columbus Theatre. After that, the band is scheduled for slots at Lisbon’s NOS Alive, Mad Cool, and the Winnipeg Folk Festival.

Late last year, Real Estate found themselves in the spotlight when the band revealed they fired former guitarist Matt Mondanile for “unacceptable treatment of women.” Mondanile was then publicly accused of sexual misconduct by seven different women.

Real Estate 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

04/12 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

04/13 – Northampton, MA @ Pearl Street Nightclub

05/18 – Chicago, IL @ Budweiser Concert Series at the Park at Wrigley *

06/05 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

06/06 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners

06/07 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room

06/08 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barnstormers

06/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

06/10 – Milwaukee, WI @ Tuner Hall

06/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

06/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

06/14 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

06/14 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

07/05-08 – Winnipeg, MB @ Winnipeg Folk Festival

07/12-14 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/14 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

* = w/ The Record Company