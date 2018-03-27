Real Estate announce new US tour dates for this summer

Real Estate just wrapped up a series of shows last month, and now the easygoing indie outfit has announced a new batch of North American dates in support of last year’s In Mind.
The 10-date trek ventures through the midwest and east coast, wrapping up on June 14th at Providence’s Columbus Theatre. After that, the band is scheduled for slots at Lisbon’s NOS Alive, Mad Cool, and the Winnipeg Folk Festival.
Late last year, Real Estate found themselves in the spotlight when the band revealed they fired former guitarist Matt Mondanile for “unacceptable treatment of women.” Mondanile was then publicly accused of sexual misconduct by seven different women.
Real Estate 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
04/12 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace
04/13 – Northampton, MA @ Pearl Street Nightclub
05/18 – Chicago, IL @ Budweiser Concert Series at the Park at Wrigley *
06/05 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
06/06 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners
06/07 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room
06/08 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barnstormers
06/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
06/10 – Milwaukee, WI @ Tuner Hall
06/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi
06/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
06/14 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
06/14 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
07/05-08 – Winnipeg, MB @ Winnipeg Folk Festival
07/12-14 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/14 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
* = w/ The Record Company